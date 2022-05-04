      Weather Alert

Adlai’s Wait, What?! – The Obi Wan Kenobi Trailer Is Here!!

  • It’s Star Wars Day – May the 4th be with you! – and Disney+ is celebrating with the trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
  • The 90-second clip shows Ewan McGregor returning to his role as Obi-Wan, searching for a very young Luke Skywalker while on the run from the Empire.  We also get a glimpse at Darth Vader himself suiting up.
  • The six-part series will debut on Disney+ on May 27th.
  • Which Disney+ Star Wars series has been the best one so far?  What characters would you like to see in Obi-Wan Kenobi?
  • And here’s the trailer!!

