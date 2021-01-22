Shows
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – The Muppet Show Coming to Disney +
It’s time to play the music! It’s time to light the lights! It’s also time to make sure you have your Disney+ subscription!
ALL five seasons of the classic
Muppet Show
are heading to Disney+ in February!
Whether you grew up with the show or want to share it with your kids, having access to all five seasons has officially become easier.
There has been plenty of demand for the series to appear on Disney+ since it is apparently hard to find online.
You can start streaming
The Muppet Show
on Disney+ on Friday, February 19.
Did you grow up loving the Muppets? Who was your favorite Muppet?
