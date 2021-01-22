      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – The Muppet Show Coming to Disney +

  • It’s time to play the music! It’s time to light the lights! It’s also time to make sure you have your Disney+ subscription!
  • ALL five seasons of the classic Muppet Show are heading to Disney+ in February!
  • Whether you grew up with the show or want to share it with your kids, having access to all five seasons has officially become easier.
  • There has been plenty of demand for the series to appear on Disney+ since it is apparently hard to find online.
  • You can start streaming The Muppet Show on Disney+ on Friday, February 19.
  • Did you grow up loving the Muppets? Who was your favorite Muppet?
