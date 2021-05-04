      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Taco Moon Means Free Tacos!

  • Let’s all celebrate the Taco Moon with a free taco!  Wait What!?!
  • What’s a “Taco Moon” you ask?  It’s that big round thing you’ll see tonight in the sky….is it magic, is it a trick?  Nope it’s the moon’s new lunar phase rising!
  • Tonight look at the moon and you’ll see it looks like a taco! …close enough to one anyways, and enough so that Taco Bell is hooking up free tacos to celebrate the “Taco Moon”.  Uh…I’m in!  It’s free and it’s Taco Tuesday!
  • More info at TacoBell.com
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Taco Moon Means Free Tacos!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Kid Orders ALOT of Popsicles on Mom's Amazon Account