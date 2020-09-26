      Breaking News
Adlai’s “Wait, What?” – Taco Bell Dragonfruit Freeze!

  • Taco Bell is expanding its drink options by adding a new Dragonfruit Freeze to its menu.
  • The pretty and pink drink is being described by Taco Bell as “a tropical frozen beverage swirled with a burst of dragonfruit flavor.”
  • While many Taco Bell fans are saddened about some big menu items being dropped, they can officially enjoy the Dragonfruit Freeze now and can expect a new menu item in November: the Chicken Chipotle Melt.
  • Would you try the Dragonfruit Freeze? What menu items from Taco Bell do you miss?
