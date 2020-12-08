Shows
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – “Swagger – The Life of Kevin Durant”
The Apple TV+ show
“Swagger”
, based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, has started shooting this week in Hopewell, Virginia.
The series will focus on Durant’s experience playing AAU basketball growing up.
O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper and actor Ice Cube, will star as a youth basketball coach in the series.
There’s no word yet when “
Swagger”
will be released.
And did you know that he was drafted by the Supersonics in 07?
