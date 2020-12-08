      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – “Swagger – The Life of Kevin Durant”

  • The Apple TV+ show “Swagger”, based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, has started shooting this week in Hopewell, Virginia.
  • The series will focus on Durant’s experience playing AAU basketball growing up.
  • O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper and actor Ice Cube, will star as a youth basketball coach in the series.
  • There’s no word yet when “Swagger” will be released.
  • And did you know that he was drafted by the Supersonics in 07?
#Trending
Streaming Santa!