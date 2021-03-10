      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Space Jam: A New Legacy!

  • Finally we get a first glimpse at LeBron’s new Space Jam movie.
  • Remember the original with Michael Jordan from 1996?
  • Recently, LeBron shared a few images from the film, including a shot of LeBron dunking the ball in his Tune Squad uniform, and another next toTweety Bird.
  • Entertainment Weekly has more images, including Bugs Bunny and LeBron’s real life co-stars Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe.
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler and will be out July 16th.
  • Do you plan to check out the new Space Jam?  Why does Space Jam hold so much nostalgia for people?
