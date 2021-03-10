Shows
Adlai
Weather Alert
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Space Jam: A New Legacy!
Finally we get a first glimpse at LeBron’s new S
pace Jam
movie.
Remember the original with Michael Jordan from 1996?
Recently, LeBron shared a few images from the film, including a shot of LeBron dunking the ball in his Tune Squad uniform, and another next toTweety Bird.
Entertainment Weekly
has more images, including Bugs Bunny and LeBron’s real life co-stars Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe.
Space Jam: A New Legacy
is directed by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler and will be out July 16th.
Do you plan to check out the new Space Jam? Why does Space Jam hold so much nostalgia for people?
March 10th, 2021
