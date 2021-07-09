Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – ‘Space Jam 2’ Rap Battle Draws Backlash
- Space Jam 2 is facing serious backlash after a clip of Porky Pig and Don Cheadle having a rap battle surfaced.
- In the clip, Porky turns into the Notorious P.I.G., and even dresses like the famous rapper with Donald Duck serving as his hype man.
- Social media went crazy after the clip surfaced with some saying they’d be watching Boss Baby 2 instead of the basketball film.
- Looks like people felt rap battles are dated…ummm today we have Verzuz. And people also feel it’s cliche… I think kids today need to learn about rap battles and the 90s were awesome!
Does the Notorious P.I.G. scene spoil it for you? Are you going to see Space Jam 2?