Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Son Of Kong
- Next Monster Movie Could Be ‘Son of Kong’
- With the success of Godzilla vs Kong, movie execs are thinking to keep the Monsterverse going with another monster film.
- Reports are swirling that the next monster flick will be titled, Son of Kong.
- If you know your monster flicks you know that a movie of the same title was done in 1933 and was it good? You can find it on the internet and movie special effects have come a long way since 1933.
- In the film, the doctors and scientists return to Kong Island and find a small albino gorilla that is believed to be Kong’s son. How Kong had a son is a mysterious part that hopefully will be answered if they do the film again.
Would you be down for a Son of Kong movie? Have you seen the original Son of Kong?