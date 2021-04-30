      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Son Of Kong

  • Next Monster Movie Could Be ‘Son of Kong’
  • With the success of Godzilla vs Kong, movie execs are thinking to keep the Monsterverse going with another monster film. 
  • Reports are swirling that the next monster flick will be titled, Son of Kong
  • If you know your monster flicks you know that a movie of the same title was done in 1933 and was it good?  You can find it on the internet and movie special effects have come a long way since 1933. 
  • In the film, the doctors and scientists return to Kong Island and find a small albino gorilla that is believed to be Kong’s son. How Kong had a son is a mysterious part that hopefully will be answered if they do the film again. 

Would you be down for a Son of Kong movie? Have you seen the original Son of Kong?

Adlai
#Trending
