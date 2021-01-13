      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Snoop in Pro Wrestling!

  • Snoop Dogg can officially add professional wrestling to his list of things he’s done.
  • Last weekthe rapper appeared on TNT’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite and was the teammate of professional wrestler, “The American Nightmare”, Cody Rhodes.
  • Snoop Dog performed a frog splash move on opponent, “Serpentico”, and ultimately pinned him to the ground winning the match.
  • Could Snoop Dogg make it in the world of professional wrestling? If you could wrestle with any celebrity, who would it be?
