Adlai
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Snoop in Pro Wrestling!
Snoop Dogg can officially add professional wrestling to his list of things he’s done.
Last weekthe rapper appeared on TNT’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite and was the teammate of professional wrestler, “The American Nightmare”, Cody Rhodes.
Snoop Dog performed a frog splash move on opponent, “Serpentico”, and ultimately pinned him to the ground winning the match.
Could Snoop Dogg make it in the world of professional wrestling? If you could wrestle with any celebrity, who would it be?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
January 13th, 2021
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
