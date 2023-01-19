Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Smokey Robinson & Diana Ross Affair!

Smokey Robinson recently dished on some dirt from his past by sharing that he once had an affair with Diana Ross AND he was married at the time.

Smokey stated, “After we started [at] Motown, she called me one day, and she said, ‘Smoke, I got this group, you know, and uh, I want you to hear us so you can sign us up at Motown.’ So I said, ‘okay.’ I didn’t know she was a singer until then.”

He went on about their affair saying, “Well, it lasted, uh, probably longer than it should ’cause I was married at the time. Yeah, that happened later. After I got married. You know, after I got signed up at Motown, that’s when that started.”