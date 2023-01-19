Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Smokey Robinson & Diana Ross Affair!
- Smokey Robinson recently dished on some dirt from his past by sharing that he once had an affair with Diana Ross AND he was married at the time.
- Smokey stated, “After we started [at] Motown, she called me one day, and she said, ‘Smoke, I got this group, you know, and uh, I want you to hear us so you can sign us up at Motown.’ So I said, ‘okay.’ I didn’t know she was a singer until then.”
- He went on about their affair saying, “Well, it lasted, uh, probably longer than it should ’cause I was married at the time. Yeah, that happened later. After I got married. You know, after I got signed up at Motown, that’s when that started.”
- Diana Ross had already confessed to dating Smokey Robinson in her book, and now, Smokey has confirmed the affair. Hmmm – who was “Being with You” really about??