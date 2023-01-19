The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Smokey Robinson & Diana Ross Affair!

Share
Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Smokey Robinson & Diana Ross Affair!
  •  Smokey Robinson recently dished on some dirt from his past by sharing that he once had an affair with Diana Ross AND he was married at the time.
  • Smokey stated, “After we started [at] Motown, she called me one day, and she said, ‘Smoke, I got this group, you know, and uh, I want you to hear us so you can sign us up at Motown.’ So I said, ‘okay.’ I didn’t know she was a singer until then.”
  • He went on about their affair saying, “Well, it lasted, uh, probably longer than it should ’cause I was married at the time. Yeah, that happened later. After I got married. You know, after I got signed up at Motown, that’s when that started.”
  • Diana Ross had already confessed to dating Smokey Robinson in her book, and now, Smokey has confirmed the affair.  Hmmm – who was “Being with You” really about??

#Trending

1

Clothing Malfunction ID’s Robber
2

Two men arrested for organizing Bakersfield street takeover.
3

Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick announces retirement from NASCAR
4

Military No Longer Required To Be Vaccinated Against Covid 19
5

Fatal Shooting on Wible Road