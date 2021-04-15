Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Shazam 2 In The Works
Lucy Liu has been added to the cast of the next Shazam film.
She will be playing the villainous Kalypso in the sequel who is the sister of Hespera who will be played by Helen Mirren.
When asked about what Lucy will be up to in the film director David F. Sandberg was mum, “I can’t really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised.”
Now it looks like we’ll see Dwayne the Rock Johnso playing the villain Black Adam
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.
How would you rate the DC films from best to worst?
