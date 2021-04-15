      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Shazam 2 In The Works

  • Lucy Liu has been added to the cast of the next Shazam film. 
  • She will be playing the villainous Kalypso in the sequel who is the sister of Hespera who will be played by Helen Mirren. 
  • When asked about what Lucy will be up to in the film director David F. Sandberg was mum, “I can’t really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised.” 
  • Now it looks like we’ll see Dwayne the Rock Johnso playing the villain Black Adam
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on June 2, 2023. 
  • How would you rate the DC films from best to worst?
