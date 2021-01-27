      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Selena Part 2 Coming To Netflix

  • Netflix has just announced that its hit series Selena will be returning on May 14. 

  • In the first month of the show, 25 million households witnessed the series and half of those fans came from the U.S. 
  • The show, which is produced by Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, aired the first nine episodes in December. 
  • The first part of the series documented Selena’s childhood and rise to fame. Part 2 will focus on her fame and untimely death. 
  • Will you be binging? 
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Chico Debarge In Trouble!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Lebron James Heckler: Courtside Karen