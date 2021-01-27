Shows
Adlai
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Selena Part 2 Coming To Netflix
Netflix has just announced that its hit series
Selena
will be returning on May 14.
In the first month of the show, 25 million households witnessed the series and half of those fans came from the U.S.
The show, which is produced by Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla, aired the first nine episodes in December.
The first part of the series documented Selena’s childhood and rise to fame. Part 2 will focus on her fame and untimely death.
Will you be binging?
