Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Richard Branson Back From Space!
After launching into orbit on Sunday, billionaire Sir Richard Branson is feeling giddy about his trip to space.
After landing safely, Branson told onlookers and reporters, “What a day, what a day, what a day, what a day.”
“I think like most kids I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space,”
Branson remarked.
“I mean, the whole thing, it was just magical, And suddenly you’re looking down and you’re seeing three people looking up at you”
Branson added.
“I’m just taking it all in. It’s just unreal.”
Are you excited about the possibility of going into space in the future?
