Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Pokemon card sells for $150,000!
You’re not going to believe me when I tell you this but, Logan Paul just spent $150,000 on a rare Pokemon card.
The rare first-edition Charizard card was sold to Paul by “Pawn Stars Gary,” the guy who has made numerous appearances on the History Channel series.
There are only ten known versions of the rare card in existence and Logan has been on a spending spree for cards lately. UM check those boxes in the garage…I know I still got some Garbage Pail Kids cards…wonder what they’re worth!
Got a card? Find out what it’s worth here:
https://cardmavin.com/category/pokemon
Adlai
#Trending
