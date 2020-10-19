      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Pokemon card sells for $150,000!

  • You’re not going to believe me when I tell you this but, Logan Paul just spent $150,000 on a rare Pokemon card.
  • The rare first-edition Charizard card was sold to Paul by “Pawn Stars Gary,” the guy who has made numerous appearances on the History Channel series. 
  • There are only ten known versions of the rare card in existence and Logan has been on a spending spree for cards lately.  UM check those boxes in the garage…I know I still got some Garbage Pail Kids cards…wonder what they’re worth!
  • Got a card?  Find out what it’s worth here: https://cardmavin.com/category/pokemon
