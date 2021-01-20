Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – People Throwing Away Their Stimulus Payment?!
Before you throw out your junk mail, you may want to take a closer look.
People have reportedly been throwing away their stimulus check debit cards due to looking like your typical junk mail, with pre-paid cards and vague letters.
The IRS has admitted that people have been throwing their stimulus out because of the packaging and letter that comes with the cards.
So what should you do if you tossed out your stimulus? You can request a new one if you can get through to the IRS.
Have you gotten the latest stimulus? Have you ever accidentally thrown an important piece of mail away?
Adlai
#Trending
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
