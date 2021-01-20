      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – People Throwing Away Their Stimulus Payment?!

  • Before you throw out your junk mail, you may want to take a closer look.
  • People have reportedly been throwing away their stimulus check debit cards due to looking like your typical junk mail, with pre-paid cards and vague letters.
  • The IRS has admitted that people have been throwing their stimulus out because of the packaging and letter that comes with the cards.
  • So what should you do if you tossed out your stimulus? You can request a new one if you can get through to the IRS.
  • Have you gotten the latest stimulus? Have you ever accidentally thrown an important piece of mail away?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - The Muppet Show Coming to Disney +
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - People Throwing Away Their Stimulus Payment?!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Fat Joe Has An Only Fans Account!