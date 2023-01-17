Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Peeps New Flavors!
- Its PEEPS 70th anniversary and they’re launching its Easter candy collection early this year.
- New Flavors include a new Dr Pepper Flavored available only at Walmart, and new Peeps Kettle Corn only available at Kroger Family stores.
- Peeps is also partnering up with the Mike and Ike brand to create a Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop.
- There will be four different flavored Chicks including lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry.
- Other flavors include Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon , Sour Watermelon and Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow .
- Look for all the new treats to hit shelves soon.
- What’s your favorite Peep treat?