Adlai's Wait, What?! – Peeps New Flavors!

  • Its PEEPS 70th anniversary and they’re launching its Easter candy collection early this year.
  • New Flavors include a new Dr Pepper Flavored available only at Walmart, and new Peeps Kettle Corn only available at Kroger Family stores.
  • Peeps is also partnering up with the Mike and Ike brand to create a Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop.
  • There will be four different flavored Chicks including lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry.
  • Other flavors include Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon , Sour Watermelon and  Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow .
  • Look for all the new treats to hit shelves soon.
  • What’s your favorite Peep treat?

