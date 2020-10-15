      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – MTV Cribs Is Back!

  • After years off the air, get ready for a reboot of MTV Cribs!
  • According to Variety, the show will launch later this month internationally and next year in the U.S.
  • Celebrity guests such as Caitlyn Jenner, former Glee star Kevin McHale, JoJo Siwa, and British singer Stefflon Don will be featured on the premiere of the international series on Oct. 26.  I still remember the Redman episode – he had dirty laundry everywhere – kinda like my place – nothing wrong with that!

Check out previous episodes here: MTVCribs.com

