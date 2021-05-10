      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Mike Tyson On Logan Paul V Floyd Mayweather

  • A TMZ cameraman recently asked Mike Tyson about whether he thought Jake and Logan Paul could beat Floyd Mayweather. 
  • And apparently, he told the cameraman that the brothers would get decimated by Floyd. “In Tyson voice – They gonna get thessamated”
  • They asked Mike if he’d fight Jake or Logan and he said no he likes those guys…. I’m wondering if he’d change his tune if there was money involved….
  • The matchup between Logan and Floyd will be on June 6th.
  • Who’s going to win this battle?
