Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Mike Tyson On Logan Paul V Floyd Mayweather
A TMZ cameraman recently asked Mike Tyson about whether he thought Jake and Logan Paul could beat Floyd Mayweather.
And apparently, he told the cameraman that the brothers would get decimated by Floyd. “In Tyson voice – They gonna get thessamated”
They asked Mike if he’d fight Jake or Logan and he said no he likes those guys…. I’m wondering if he’d change his tune if there was money involved….
The matchup between Logan and Floyd will be on June 6th.
Who’s going to win this battle?
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
