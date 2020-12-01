      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Merriam Webster’s Word of 2020!

  • Merriam-Webster has picked “pandemic” as its 2020 word of the year.
  • Merriam-Webster’s editor at large acknowledged, “That probably isn’t a big shock.”
  • When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11, searches for the word were nearly 116,000% higher than on the same date last year.
  • Coronavirus and quarantine were also in the running for Merriam-Webster’s word of 2020.
  • Do you agree pandemic should be at the top of the list? Any other words you would consider this year?
