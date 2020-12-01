Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Merriam Webster’s Word of 2020!
Merriam-Webster has picked “
pandemic”
as its 2020 word of the year.
Merriam-Webster’s editor at large acknowledged, “
That probably isn’t a big shock.”
When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11, searches for the word were nearly 116,000% higher than on the same date last year.
Coronavirus
and
quarantine
wer
e also in the running for Merriam-Webster’s word of 2020.
Do you agree
pandemic
should be at the top of the list? Any other words you would consider this year?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - 49rs Playing in AZ!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Free Starbucks Coffee!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Toxic Avenger Remake!
New title
December 7th, 2020
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL