Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Mariah Jay Z Beef???

  • After the music world was buzzing about a potential fallout between Mariah Carey and Jay Z, Mariah took to social media about the alleged fallout. 
  • “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’,” Mariah posted. “To the people who make up these lies, I say ‘Poof,’ Vamoose sonofab**ch!” 
  • All this comes after it was reported that the singer had left Roc Nation after a blowup with Hov.
  • This alleged breakup happened three years after Carey joined Roc Nation. 
  • Do you think that the two have really severed ties?
