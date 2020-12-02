Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special!
Mariah Carey has a Christmas special dropping on Apple TV+
It will air next Friday, December 4th and will be accompanied with a new single.
The special is filled with celebrity appearances. Names include Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and more.
The special will include musical performances, dancing and animation.
Now that the Christmas season is officially upon us, how do you plan to celebrate the holiday this year?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
