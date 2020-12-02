      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special!

  • Mariah Carey has a Christmas special dropping on Apple TV+
  • It will air next Friday, December 4th and will be accompanied with a new single.
  • The special is filled with celebrity appearances. Names include Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and more.
  • The special will include musical performances, dancing and animation.
  • Now that the Christmas season is officially upon us, how do you plan to celebrate the holiday this year?
