Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Man Arrested Over Chick Fil A Sauce!
Someone feeling a little saucy in a Kansas grocery store has been arrested.
According to police, a man attacked a grocery store employee in a disagreement over Chick-fil-A sauce.
The man reportedly was angry that the grocery store was selling the chicken chain’s sauce. – Side Note: There has been shortages of the sauce lately.
Police say the man was asked to leave the store when he began “throwing punches.”
After he left the store, he drove his car towards the entrance where employees were standing. He was arrested the next day.
Have you ever gotten mad about what a grocery store was selling? Have you ever gotten into a fight in a grocery store? Is there any food item you would get into a fight for?
June 8th, 2021
