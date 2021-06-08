      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Man Arrested Over Chick Fil A Sauce!

  • Someone feeling a little saucy in a Kansas grocery store has been arrested.
  • According to police, a man attacked a grocery store employee in a disagreement over Chick-fil-A sauce.
  • The man reportedly was angry that the grocery store was selling the chicken chain’s sauce. – Side Note: There has been shortages of the sauce lately.
  • Police say the man was asked to leave the store when he began “throwing punches.”
  • After he left the store, he drove his car towards the entrance where employees were standing. He was arrested the next day.
  • Have you ever gotten mad about what a grocery store was selling? Have you ever gotten into a fight in a grocery store? Is there any food item you would get into a fight for?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - J-Lo & Ben....Again?!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - TMNT Reboot!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Dad Shoe Beer Koozie
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Man Arrested Over Chick Fil A Sauce!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On