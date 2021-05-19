Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Lionel Richie’s Residency in Las Vegas!
Lionel Richie is coming back to Vegas to party with fans all night long.
The legendary singer has signed on to return to the Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas for ten shows this fall.
Tickets for the shows in September, October, and November go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
What are your three favorite Lionel Richie songs? All Night Long, Hello, Lady, Dancing On The Ceiling, Endless Love…
Will he do Commodores songs? – Easy, Three Times a Lady.Brick House,
Now he’s doing American Idol!
For tickets:
WynnLasVegas.com
