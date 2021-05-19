      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Lionel Richie’s Residency in Las Vegas!

  • Lionel Richie is coming back to Vegas to party with fans all night long. 
  • The legendary singer has signed on to return to the Encore Theater at Wynn, Las Vegas for ten shows this fall. 
  • Tickets for the shows in September, October, and November go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. 
  • What are your three favorite Lionel Richie songs?  All Night Long, Hello, Lady, Dancing On The Ceiling, Endless Love…
  • Will he do Commodores songs?  – Easy, Three Times a Lady.Brick House,
  • Now he’s doing American Idol!
  • For tickets: WynnLasVegas.com
