Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX
Lil Wayne performed at Miami’s Trillerfest over the weekend and he shared a story about DMX while on their Cash Money/Ruff Ryders Tour (2000). Stopped in Sac (Arco Arena), Irvine Meadows, San Diego (Sports Arena), Phoenix (Desert Sky) Other artists:
Juvenile, BG, Hot Boys, Eve, The Lox!
Now when Lil Wayne shared the story about DMX and touring with him –
He spoke about going on tour with the popular label at the time and how he was in awe of DMX,
“being from New Orleans, it’s so far away from New York and Cali and sh_t like that we didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV, the New York guys, the LA people. So when we saw DMX, we all fell in love.”
Wayne spoke about the tons of dogs DMX brought on tour as well as how he felt about the Ruff Ryder frontman,
“it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherf—ing impressed” *Remember Lil Wayne was 17-18 years old….that was probably crazy for him!
Ruff Ryders Anthem – 98 – Juvenile Back that Thing Up – 99
If two record labels did a tour together, which two record labels would you like to see on stage?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Taco Moon Means Free Tacos!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Kid Orders ALOT of Popsicles on Mom's Amazon Account
New title
May 9th, 2021
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON