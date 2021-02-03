      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Lebron James Heckler: Courtside Karen

  • LeBron James got into a heated moment with a fan during the Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game.
  • The woman, who has been identified as Juliana Carlos claims she started yelling obscenities when LeBron allegedly yelled some at her husband.
  • During the after game press conference LeBron said he is happy fans are back in the building and said he did not know he was talking to a husband and wife, he thought it was a father and daughter.
  • LeBron can throw some shade.
  • He then went on social media and dubbed Juliana “Courtside Karen” and she has been trending ever since.
  • There is a debate whether she should have been ejected or not. What do you think?
