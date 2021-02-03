Shows
Adlai
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Lebron James Heckler: Courtside Karen
LeBron James got into a heated moment with a fan during the Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game.
The woman, who has been identified as Juliana Carlos claims she started yelling obscenities when LeBron allegedly yelled some at her husband.
During the after game press conference LeBron said he is happy fans are back in the building and said he did not know he was talking to a husband and wife, he thought it was a father and daughter.
LeBron can throw some shade.
He then went on social media and dubbed Juliana “Courtside Karen” and she has been trending ever since.
There is a debate whether she should have been ejected or not. What do you think?
Adlai
