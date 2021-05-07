Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Kid Orders ALOT of Popsicles on Mom’s Amazon Account
4 year old Noah in Brooklyn bought $2,618 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon.
Noah is not your average 4 year old as he was smart enough to have the purchase sent to his Aunt’s house.
His mom can not afford the purchase and Amazon won’t refund her.
It works out to 918 popsicles.
A friend of hers started a GoFundMe for the mom of 3 who is a student at NYU and she has raised over $7,000.
She said the surplus money will go into an account for Noah.
More info at groove993.com
Do you know of a child who made a large online purchase? Did the company take it back?
