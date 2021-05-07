      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Kid Orders ALOT of Popsicles on Mom’s Amazon Account

  • 4 year old Noah in Brooklyn bought $2,618 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon.
  • Noah is not your average 4 year old as he was smart enough to have the purchase sent to his Aunt’s house.
  • His mom can not afford the purchase and Amazon won’t refund her.
  • It works out to 918 popsicles.
  • A friend of hers started a GoFundMe for the mom of 3 who is a student at NYU and she has raised over $7,000.
  • She said the surplus money will go into an account for Noah.
  • Do you know of a child who made a large online purchase? Did the company take it back?
