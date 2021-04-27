      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” Kanye x Balenciaga Raise $1Million for DMX’s Family

  • Profits from the Balenciaga x Kanye DMX tribute shirts sold out and have netted $1 million for the family of the former Ruff Ryders’ artist. 
  • The tribute shirts were commissioned by the Yeezy brand and sold for $200 a piece. The shirts sold out in under 24 hours. 
  • Kanye also performed with his Sunday Service choir for DMX’s memorial and according to TMZ, Kanye did stay for the memorial at the Barclays Center, he just kept a low profile. 
  • Were you able to get a DMX tribute shirt? What did you think of DMX’s memorial service?
