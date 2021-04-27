Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” Kanye x Balenciaga Raise $1Million for DMX’s Family
Profits from the Balenciaga x Kanye DMX tribute shirts sold out and have netted $1 million for the family of the former Ruff Ryders’ artist.
The tribute shirts were commissioned by the Yeezy brand and sold for $200 a piece. The shirts sold out in under 24 hours.
Kanye also performed with his Sunday Service choir for DMX’s memorial and according to
TMZ,
Kanye did stay for the memorial at the Barclays Center, he just kept a low profile.
Were you able to get a DMX tribute shirt? What did you think of DMX’s memorial service?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
