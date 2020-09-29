Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?” – Junk Food Ban in Berkeley!
You won’t be able to grab that last-minute bag of M&M’s as you’re waiting in the checkout line anymore – at least in Berkeley, California.
Starting in March 2021, Berkeley will become the first city in the U.S. to ban big grocery stores from selling candy and junk food in checkout aisles.
“The Healthy Checkout Ordinance”
calls for fresh fruit to be there instead. There’s gonna be a lot of fresh fruit goin’ bad…
The move will affect stores including Whole Foods, CVS, Walgreens, and Safeway in Berkeley. Candy and junk food can still be sold in other parts of the stores.
Pros and cons…pros – I’m too lazy to walk back to the candy but cons: I like junk food!
#Trending
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
