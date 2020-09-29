      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?” – Junk Food Ban in Berkeley!

  • You won’t be able to grab that last-minute bag of M&M’s as you’re waiting in the checkout line anymore – at least in Berkeley, California.
  • Starting in March 2021, Berkeley will become the first city in the U.S. to ban big grocery stores from selling candy and junk food in checkout aisles.
  • “The Healthy Checkout Ordinance” calls for fresh fruit to be there instead. There’s gonna be a lot of fresh fruit goin’ bad…
  • The move will affect stores including Whole Foods, CVS, Walgreens, and Safeway in Berkeley. Candy and junk food can still be sold in other parts of the stores.
  • Pros and cons…pros – I’m too lazy to walk back to the candy but cons: I like junk food!
#Trending
Privacy Policy
Terms Of Use
Meet The Mixers Of Groove 99.3!
Groove Summer Bash General Info and FAQs
2020 High School Senior Spotlight