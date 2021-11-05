      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Jay Z on InstaGram!!

  • After many fake accounts, Jay-Z has made himself Instagram official!
  • Hov joined yesterday (Tuesday) and currently has 2 million followers (and counting)
  • He is following one person–his wife, Beyonce who in return is finally following someone–Jay-Z!
  • Jay-Z has one post up, the movie poster for The Harder They Fall.
  • Do you follow your significant other on social media?
