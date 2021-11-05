Weather Alert
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Jay Z on InstaGram!!
After many fake accounts,
Jay
-Z has made himself Instagram official!
Hov joined yesterday (Tuesday) and currently has 2 million followers (and counting)
He is following one person–his wife, Beyonce who in return is finally following someone–
Jay
-Z!
Jay
-Z has one post up, the movie poster for
The Harder They Fall.
Do you follow your significant other on social media?
Adlai
