Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – ‘Jackass’ Sequel Will Be Called ‘Jackass Forever’
The upcoming 4th
Jackass
movie officially has a name:
Jackass Forever
.
Paramount released the first official images from the movie on Monday – including Johnny Knoxville being flipped into the air by a bull, and one of the crew being launched from a cannon.
Jackass regulars like Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuna all return for the sequel.
The first official trailer will be released next week.
Should they have made another
Jackass
movie considering the ages of all the guys? What’s the funniest
Jackass
stunt ever?
