Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – ‘Jackass’ Sequel Will Be Called ‘Jackass Forever’

  • The upcoming 4th Jackass movie officially has a name: Jackass Forever.
  • Paramount released the first official images from the movie on Monday – including Johnny Knoxville being flipped into the air by a bull, and one of the crew being launched from a cannon.
  • Jackass regulars like Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuna all return for the sequel.  
  • The first official trailer will be released next week.
  • Should they have made another Jackass movie considering the ages of all the guys?  What’s the funniest Jackass stunt ever?
