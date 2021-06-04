      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – J-Lo & Ben….Again?!

  • Who was caught leaving J-Lo’s house with a huge smile on his face…Ben Affleck, yes Batman!
  • Ben Affleck and J-Lo reconciled in April (didn’t she and Arod break up inMarch?)  and have been causing a rumor storm since.
  • J-Lo has been doing a great job of juggling her time from Miami to LA. (not juggling men) According to sources, this isn’t a fling, and she is taking this relationship really seriously. …Yeah until the next one…
  • J-Lo is extremely happy and is excited about taking things to the next level with Ben.  And I say good for them!
  • Do you think long-distance relationships work?
