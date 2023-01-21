Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Illegal Credit Card Skimmers Found At Walmart!

Over the past week, illegal credit and debit card skimmers were found at multiple Walmart stores in North Carolina — and police believe the same group of thieves is behind all of them.

The skimmers, which illegally record the credit and debit card numbers of unaware shoppers when they pay for items at the checkout, they appear to have been installed last year, says the Greensboro Police. Since then, as many as 300 customers info has been ripped off. How did they get installed and why did it take so long to figure that out!