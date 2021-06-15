Weather Alert
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Ice Cube And Jack Black New Movie
Jack Black and Ice Cube are teaming up for a new comedy.
The film, titled Oh Hell No will follow Jack Black’s character Sherman, who falls in love with Ice Cube’s mom causing Cube to say “Oh hell no!”
This comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 1, 2022.
How do you think these two will do as a comedy duo?
June 15th, 2021
