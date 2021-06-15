      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Ice Cube And Jack Black New Movie

  • Jack Black and Ice Cube are teaming up for a new comedy. 
  • The film, titled Oh Hell No will follow Jack Black’s character Sherman, who falls in love with Ice Cube’s mom causing Cube to say “Oh hell no!”  
  • This comedy is scheduled to hit theaters on July 1, 2022. 
  • How do you think these two will do as a comedy duo?
