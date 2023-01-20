Adlai’s Wait, What?! – How Shakira Caught Her Man Cheating!
- Shakira apparently has impressive detective skills.
- The singer reportedly discovered her ex Gerard Pique’s affair by finding a jar of strawberry jam that had been eaten while she was away.
- According to the Daily Mail, she remembered that Gerard and their children don’t like strawberry jam, and so she guessed that someone else had been chilling at their home.
- Shakira alluded to this in the music video for her song “Te Felicito.” in English “Congratulations”
- In it, she opened a fridge and is greeted by a man’s robot head – Strawberry jam…robot head…similar…
- Her ex Gerard has since gone public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.
- First Hips Don’t Lie and 2nd why would you cheat on Shakira!?
