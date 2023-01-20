Adlai’s Wait, What?! – How Shakira Caught Her Man Cheating!

Shakira apparently has impressive detective skills.

The singer reportedly discovered her ex Gerard Pique’s affair by finding a jar of strawberry jam that had been eaten while she was away.

According to the Daily Mail, she remembered that Gerard and their children don’t like strawberry jam, and so she guessed that someone else had been chilling at their home.

Shakira alluded to this in the music video for her song “Te Felicito.” in English “Congratulations”

In it, she opened a fridge and is greeted by a man’s robot head – Strawberry jam…robot head…similar…

Her ex Gerard has since gone public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.