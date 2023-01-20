The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Adlai’s Wait, What?! – How Shakira Caught Her Man Cheating!

Share
Adlai’s Wait, What?! – How Shakira Caught Her Man Cheating!
  • Shakira apparently has impressive detective skills. 
  • The singer reportedly discovered her ex Gerard Pique’s affair by finding a jar of strawberry jam that had been eaten while she was away. 
  • According to the Daily Mail, she remembered that Gerard and their children don’t like strawberry jam, and so she guessed that someone else had been chilling at their home.
  • Shakira alluded to this in the music video for her song “Te Felicito.” in English “Congratulations”
  • In it, she opened a fridge and is greeted by a man’s robot head – Strawberry jam…robot head…similar…
  • Her ex Gerard has since gone public with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.
  • First Hips Don’t Lie and 2nd why would you cheat on Shakira!?
More about:
Adlai
shakira

#Trending

1

Two men arrested for organizing Bakersfield street takeover.
2

Kern Valley Inmate Dead at Hands of Other Inmates
3

Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick announces retirement from NASCAR
4

Fatal Shooting on Wible Road
5

Military No Longer Required To Be Vaccinated Against Covid 19