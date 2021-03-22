      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – HBO MAX Crashes from Zack Snyder’s Justice League!

  • Fans were so excited to watch  Zack Snyder’s Justice League that it caused HBO Max to crash.
  • Even though the movie officially released at 12am Cali time last Thursday, enough fans stayed up late to watch it that HBO Max saw a huge influx in reported problems, according to the website Downdetector.
  • The issues weren’t limited to U.S. fans – HBO GO Asia also had issues due to “an unprecedented surge in traffic”.
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also known as the ‘Snyder Cut’, is a four-hour rework of the 2016 Justice League movie with its original director and lots of newly-shot footage.
  • Have you watched the ‘Snyder Cut’ yet?  Did you have any issues?
  • Link to official Hbo MAX Justice League Trailer HERE

 

 

TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - HBO MAX Crashes from Zack Snyder's Justice League!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Don't Post Your Vaccination Card on Social Media - Here's Why!