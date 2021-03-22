Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – HBO MAX Crashes from Zack Snyder’s Justice League!
Fans were so excited to watch
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
that it caused HBO Max to crash.
Even though the movie officially released at 12am Cali time last Thursday, enough fans stayed up late to watch it that HBO Max saw a huge influx in reported problems, according to the website
Downdetector
.
The issues weren’t limited to U.S. fans – HBO GO Asia also had issues due to “an unprecedented surge in traffic”.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
, also known as the ‘Snyder Cut’, is a four-hour rework of the 2016
Justice League
movie with its original director and lots of newly-shot footage.
Have you watched the ‘Snyder Cut’ yet? Did you have any issues?
Link to official Hbo MAX Justice League Trailer
HERE
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - HBO MAX Crashes from Zack Snyder's Justice League!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Don't Post Your Vaccination Card on Social Media - Here's Why!
New title
March 28th, 2021
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON