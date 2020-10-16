      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Google’s Hum To Search!

  • We’ve all been there – you can’t remember the name or the lyrics to a song, but you can hum a few bars.  Well, now Google has your back.
  • Google hAs announced its new ‘hum to search’ feature, where users can hum, whistle, or sing a melody and Google will try to find the song for you.
  • After 10-15 seconds, Google’s AI will search for the most likely candidates and display song titles, artist information, and even music videos.
  • Are you the kind of person who can never remember song lyrics?  How often would you use an app like this?
