Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Google’s Hum To Search!
We’ve all been there – you can’t remember the name or the lyrics to a song, but you can hum a few bars. Well, now Google has your back.
Google hAs announced its new ‘hum to search’ feature, where users can hum, whistle, or sing a melody and Google will try to find the song for you.
After 10-15 seconds, Google’s AI will search for the most likely candidates and display song titles, artist information, and even music videos.
Are you the kind of person who can never remember song lyrics? How often would you use an app like this?
#Trending
Privacy Policy
Terms Of Use
Meet The Mixers Of Groove 99.3!
Groove Summer Bash General Info and FAQs
2020 High School Senior Spotlight
New title
October 22nd, 2020
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL