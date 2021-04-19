Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Fyre Festival Paying Out $2 Million!
Nearly 300 people who bought tickets to the Fyre Festival have won a collective $2 million payout in a class-action settlement.
The now-infamous 2017 music event was canceled the day it was scheduled to start.
Original ticket prices started at $500, VIP packages were as much as $12,000!
Tickets actually sold out in hours!
Each person will each get $7,220 pending final approval next month.
Fyre Media touted the Bahamas-based music festival as the “cultural experience of the decade”, promising 8,000 attendees luxury beach huts and superstar performances.
But, when people arrived, they found disaster relief tents to stay in and cold cheese sandwiches to eat.
Do you know someone who actually purchased tickets to the Festival and went?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Cobra Kai Season 4 Announced!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Toni Braxton Gets Fit!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Fyre Festival Paying Out $2 Million!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Yummallow Vegan Marshmallows
New title
April 24th, 2021
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Community Calendar
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON