      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Fyre Festival Paying Out $2 Million!

  • Nearly 300 people who bought tickets to the Fyre Festival have won a collective $2 million payout in a class-action settlement.
  • The now-infamous 2017 music event was canceled the day it was scheduled to start. 
  • Original ticket prices started at $500, VIP packages were as much as $12,000!
    • Tickets actually sold out in hours!
  • Each person will each get $7,220 pending final approval next month.
  • Fyre Media touted the Bahamas-based music festival as the “cultural experience of the decade”, promising 8,000 attendees luxury beach huts and superstar performances. 
  • But, when people arrived, they found disaster relief tents to stay in and cold cheese sandwiches to eat.
  • Do you know someone who actually purchased tickets to the Festival and went?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Cobra Kai Season 4 Announced!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Toni Braxton Gets Fit!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Fyre Festival Paying Out $2 Million!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Yummallow Vegan Marshmallows