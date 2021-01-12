      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Fruity & Cocoa Pebble Ice Cream!!

  • In a world full of great food combinations, it’s a surprise that this took so long.
  • Post has officially launched new ice creams based off of their Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles cereals!
  • Along with the fruit and chocolate flavored “pebbles,” the ice cream also contains fruit and chocolatey swirls to compliment them!
  • This year, the Pebbles brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary with launches of other products, including coffee creamer and cake mix!
  • Which Do you like more Fruity or Cocoa Pebble? I want both!
