Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Fruity & Cocoa Pebble Ice Cream!!
In a world full of great food combinations, it’s a surprise that this took so long.
Post has officially launched new ice creams based off of their Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles cereals!
Along with the fruit and chocolate flavored “pebbles,” the ice cream also contains fruit and chocolatey swirls to compliment them!
This year, the Pebbles brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary with launches of other products, including coffee creamer and cake mix!
Which Do you like more Fruity or Cocoa Pebble? I want both!
Adlai
January 13th, 2021
