Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Free Tickets To See Top Gun: Maverick!
The nice people at Applebee’s want to give you a ticket to see the new Tom Cruise film,
Top Gun: Maverick
.
They’ve teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the promotion that will give customers a free ticket to check out the film with a $25 qualifying purchase.
If you spend $50 dining in, online, or on the mobile app you’ll get two tickets.
This offer is good through June 12.
Top Gun: Maverick
opens May 27.
Did you want to be a pilot when you were younger? What do you think about this movie deal?
May 21st, 2022
