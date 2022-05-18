      Weather Alert

Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Free Tickets To See Top Gun: Maverick!

  • The nice people at Applebee’s want to give you a ticket to see the new Tom Cruise film, Top Gun: Maverick.
  • They’ve teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the promotion that will give customers a free ticket to check out the film with a $25 qualifying purchase.
  • If you spend $50 dining in, online, or on the mobile app you’ll get two tickets.
  • This offer is good through June 12. Top Gun: Maverick opens May 27.
  • Did you want to be a pilot when you were younger? What do you think about this movie deal?
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's Wait, What?! - Free Tickets To See Top Gun: Maverick!
Adlai's Wait, What?! - 5 Jobs That'll Be Replaced By AI!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On