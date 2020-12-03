Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Free Starbucks Coffee!
Starbucks is serving up a big
thank you
to healthcare workers this month.
Throughout December, the coffee giant is handing out a free tall-sized brewed coffee – hot or iced – for those on the frontlines as the pandemic continues.
The list of those who can claim a free jolt of java includes: Nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, mental health workers, active-duty military, and hospital staff such as custodians and housekeeping.
Thank you for your service and now go enjoy your free coffee…more details up at Groove993
