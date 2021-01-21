      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Fat Joe Has An Only Fans Account!

  • Best buds DJ Khaled and Fat Joe have started a new business venture. The two have come together and started a joint OnlyFans account. 
  • Khaled let the cat out of the bag via his Instagram page along with a video of the two in a serious game of basketball. 
  • Now, just so you know there won’t be any freaky stuff going on on their page. Instead, the two will be giving fans inspiration, motivation, and a look into their personal lives. 
  • The profile is live now if you want to subscribe. Content will be added starting on January 25. 
  • Do you ever think you’ll get an OnlyFans page? Have you thought about getting an OnlyFans page?
