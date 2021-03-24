      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Don’t Post Your Vaccination Card on Social Media – Here’s Why!

  • Posting a picture of your vaccine card is one of the social media trends right now  – but it’s one you should probably not do.
  • Experts warn that those pics often have personal info that could  be exploited by hackers.  Even if it’s not much, it could be the last ‘piece of the puzzle’ an identity thief might need to complete their hack.
  • What’s a better way to  celebrate your shot?  Put up a picture of that vaccination sticker instead.
