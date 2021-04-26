      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Dave Chapelle in Vegas

  • Dave Chappelle is heading to the Las Vegas strip! 
  • The comedian has announced that he will be performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 2nd. 
  • Chappelle will be the first headliner to perform at the event venue since it closed last year due to the pandemic. yes!
  • One of my favorites skit – Chapelle doin’ Prince…Game Blouses!
  • Who is the funniest comedian you’ve ever seen perform live? Who is your favorite comedian of all time?
