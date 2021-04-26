Shows
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Dave Chapelle in Vegas
Dave Chappelle is heading to the Las Vegas strip!
The comedian has announced that he will be performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 2nd.
Chappelle will be the first headliner to perform at the event venue since it closed last year due to the pandemic. yes!
One of my favorites skit – Chapelle doin’ Prince…Game Blouses!
Who is the funniest comedian you’ve ever seen perform live? Who is your favorite comedian of all time?
Get Tickets:
Here
TAGS
Adlai
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Crocs Making a Comeback!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Dave Chapelle in Vegas
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" Kanye x Balenciaga Raise $1Million for DMX's Family
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Son Of Kong
New title
