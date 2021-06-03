      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Dad Shoe Beer Koozie

  • What can you get for the dad who has everything? Miller Lite and New Balance have your answer.
  • The two brands teamed up to design a “Dad Shoe” beer koozie.
  • Designed as a “dad shoe,” these koozies are made from the same material as the New Balance 624 Trainer.
  • The brands say that the koozie is “nearly identical to the 624 Trainer but fitted for your beer.”
  • The only way to get this “Shoezie” is by entering to win online at TheShoezie.com
  • What do you consider to be “dad shoes?” What kind of gift are you giving for Father’s Day?
