Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Crocs Making a Comeback!
So what is this year’s must have footwear? CROCS!! Wait what!?!
Crocs Sales Soar in – what I call a long overdue – Fashion Comeback
And we know they’re coming back Questlove – who was the musical director of The Academy Awards on Sunday wore custom gold Crocs!
Crocs have become the fashion piece of the pandemic (along with sweats and leggings) and in my case basketball shorts- elastic waist.
Yesterday Crocs reported earnings are up by 64% to $460m in the first quarter compared to the same time last year.
Continuing at this pace Crocs expects sales for the full year to rise by as much as 50%.
See Grandma was right – Crocs are cool!!!
Do you own any Crocs? How many pairs? I still rock the house shoes…aka winos too!
Adlai
#Trending
May 2nd, 2021
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
