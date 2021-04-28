      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Crocs Making a Comeback!

  • So what is this year’s must have footwear? CROCS!!  Wait what!?!
  • Crocs Sales Soar in – what I call a long overdue – Fashion Comeback
  • And we know they’re coming back Questlove – who was the musical director of The Academy Awards on Sunday wore custom gold Crocs!
  • Crocs have become the fashion piece of the pandemic (along with sweats and leggings) and in my case basketball shorts- elastic waist.
  • Yesterday Crocs reported earnings are up by 64% to $460m in the first quarter compared to the same time last year.
  • Continuing at this pace Crocs expects sales for the full year to rise by as much as 50%.
  • See Grandma was right – Crocs are cool!!!
  • Do you own any Crocs? How many pairs?  I still rock the house shoes…aka winos too!
