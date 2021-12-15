Weather Alert
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Spout Podcast
Win
Contest Rules
Events
Galleries
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Adlai
Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Cream Cheese Shortage Means You Get Paid!
A cream cheese shortage — is turning into a holiday deal for you.
Kraft is dishing up a new idea because there isn’t enough cream cheese to go around.
The premise: People who can’t bake cheesecakes because they can’t find cream cheese can get another baked good for $20 and Kraft will pay for it.
Here’s how it works: People interested in the offer can visit a special website set up by Kraft.
On Friday (12/17) and Saturday (12/18), up to 18,000 people will be able to nab the right to get reimbursement for an alternative holiday treat by submitting their receipts.
Do you think this idea from Kraft is pretty genius? (Soften the blow of empty cream cheese shelves while also keeping customers thinking about Philadelphia cream cheese…)
New title
December 22nd, 2021
View full playlist
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Spout Podcast
Win
Contest Rules
Events
Galleries
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On