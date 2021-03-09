      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Coming 2 America!

  • Great news, the sequel to the classic film Coming to America was dropped a day early. 
  • Coming 2 America was scheduled to drop Friday on Amazon Prime but came out a whole day early.
  • All the cast from the original 1988 film is in the sequel along with newcomers Tracy Morgan,  Wesley Snipes, and more. 
  • So far the film has been greeted with mixed reviews. What did you think about it? Let me know!
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Coming 2 America!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Space Jam: A New Legacy!