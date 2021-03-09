Shows
Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Coming 2 America!
Great news, the sequel to the classic film
Coming to America
was dropped a day early.
Coming 2 America
was scheduled to drop Friday on Amazon Prime but came out a whole day early.
All the cast from the original 1988 film is in the sequel along with newcomers Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, and more.
So far the film has been greeted with mixed reviews. What did you think about it? Let me know!
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
