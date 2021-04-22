      Weather Alert

Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Cobra Kai Season 4 Announced!

  • Netflix has just announced that the fourth season of its hit series Cobra Kai will be premiering on the streaming platform later this year. 
  • The details of what will happen in the fourth season haven’t been revealed. 
  • As a matter of fact, an exact premiere date hasn’t been revealed either, but at least you know that a new season is coming before the end of the year. 
  • What do you want to see happen in season four?
  • Myagi Eagle Fang Do vs Cobra Kai – Robbie (Johnny’s son) is now in Cobra Kai!
  • I wanna learn the pressure point move that makes the body go limp…. 
  • But I only made it to green belt in Tai Kwon Do…too advanced for me!
TAGS
Adlai
#Trending
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Cobra Kai Season 4 Announced!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Toni Braxton Gets Fit!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Fyre Festival Paying Out $2 Million!
Adlai's "Wait, What?!" - Yummallow Vegan Marshmallows