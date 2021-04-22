Shows
Adlai
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Cobra Kai Season 4 Announced!
Netflix has just announced that the fourth season of its hit series Cobra Kai will be premiering on the streaming platform later this year.
The details of what will happen in the fourth season haven’t been revealed.
As a matter of fact, an exact premiere date hasn’t been revealed either, but at least you know that a new season is coming before the end of the year.
What do you want to see happen in season four?
Myagi Eagle Fang Do vs Cobra Kai – Robbie (Johnny’s son) is now in Cobra
Kai!
I wanna learn the pressure point move that makes the body go limp….
But I only made it to green belt in Tai Kwon Do…too advanced for me!
TAGS
#Trending
