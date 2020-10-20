Shows
Weather Alert
Adlai
Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Chipotle Boooorito!
Even if they have to do it differently this year, Chipotle is still committed to their annual “Boorito.”
In previous years, Chipotle would offer discounts on food if a customer came into the restaurant wearing a Halloween costume. With new guidelines in place this year, Chipotle is now offering the gift of food through digital means.
For the 20th anniversary of “Boorito,” Chipotle will be giving away half a million BOGO entrée codes for customers. Between October 29th and October 31st, Chipotle will be revealing special keywords on Tik Tok, Twitter, and Instagram. From there people can text that keyword to 888-222 for a shot at a free entrée.
October 21st, 2020
