Adlai’s “Wait, What?!” – Chico Debarge In Trouble!

  • Chico Debarge of the famous Debarge family has been formally charged with drug possession, DUI, and for posing as his brother James. 
  • On January 13 cops say Chico was driving without headlights at night, no license plates, and no I.D., even though he told authorities he was his brother James. 
  • After being in jail for ten days, Chico just posted bail last Friday. 
  • It’s no secret, Chico has struggled with drugs and alcohol.
  • Chico hang in there!
